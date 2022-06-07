Police issue warrant for 16-year-old boy charged in deadly southeast Columbus shooting

In an update Thursday, police said they are searching for 16-year-old Keith Waddell. He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Nelson Conley Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot and killed an 18-year-old man on the city's southeast side Wednesday morning.

In an update Thursday, police said they are searching for 16-year-old Keith Waddell. He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Nelson Conley Jr.

Around 11 a.m., officers arrived in the 1000 block of Ellsworth Avenue located east of Lockbourne Road and found Conley's body in an alley.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:05 a.m. His death marks the 67th homicide in Columbus this year.

In May, CrimeTracker 10 ran a report profiling the “Game Over kids” — groups of juveniles police say are responsible for a large number of car thefts across central Ohio.

One of the incidents referenced in that report was an October 2021 police pursuit of a stolen vehicle involving two teens, one of which streamed the chase live on Facebook. Police say Conley, 17 at the time, was the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Police told 10TV that a stolen Kia was found near Wednesday’s shooting scene.