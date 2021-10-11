Florida teacher accused of having sex with 15-year-old is reportedly pregnant

Officers did not indicate who the father was or how long she'd been pregnant.

DORAL, Florida — A Miami-area teacher was arrested and accused of having sex with a 15-year-old former student she once tutored, becoming the third South Florida teacher facing similar allegations involving a student within a week.

Police tell CBS Miami that 41-year-old Heiry Calvi was removed from her Doral classroom earlier this year after officers received a case referral from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The Miami Herald says detectives began investigating Calvi when a video was seen of her having sex with the teen boy. She was arrested last week on several charges, including lewd and lascivious battery.

According to the newspaper, the pair expressed their "love" for each other in texts, and the student even used her credit card.

Calvi was hired by Miami-Dade County Public Schools in 2001. Since 2005, the Miami Herald reports she's been at the John I. Smith K-8 Center, which shares a campus with J.C. Bermudez Sr. High School.

The district released a statement, saying it was "disturbed" by Calvi's arrest and alleged behavior. When they learned of the accusations, school leaders say they immediately reassigned her to an administrative job at a non-school location.

"The District will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system," Miami-Dade County Public Schools wrote in a statement to CBS Miami. "M-DCPS will continue to review its employee trainings to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the District’s professional expectations of them and their ethical obligation to safeguard children.”

Calvi bonded out of jail Saturday.

She told a detective she was pregnant, a police spokesperson confirmed to the Miami Herald, which did not know how far along she was or who the father was.