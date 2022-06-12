Woman killed in front of 8-year-old daughter was trying to end things with the man who shot her, family says

Police said 32-year-old Kenia Osorio was shot in a car outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus Sunday afternoon. The shooter then killed himself.

HOUSTON — Family members of a young mother shot to death Sunday outside Texas Children's Hospital West Campus said she was trying to end things with the guy who killed her.

"I can only imagine what the kid is going through," HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien said Sunday.

The little girl wasn't physically harmed and is now with her father and brother, according to Osorio's brother, Carlos Rivera.

He said Osoria and the children's father were divorcing but had recently decided to reconcile. Rivera said the man his sister had been dating was angry and jealous and they believe that's why he shot her.

"My point is that only God knows why these things happen, even though we’re hurting emotionally now," Rivera said in a statement. "At the end, love will always cast out fear."

Rivera said he is hoping his sister's death will remind others to cherish their loved ones.

"And for everyone to not just let this be just another number for the statistics," the brother said. "For this to be a something to wake up and reflect, to be closer to your loved ones and to take advantage of every minute you get with them because you never know when is gonna be last time you see them."

Abuse victims urged to seek help

On Monday, another young woman in Spring was shot and killed by her husband in a murder-suicide.

We don't know if either victim had been in abusive situations before they were killed but experts warn they typically see more cases of domestic violence this time of year.

“The holidays can heighten stressors," HAWC President Emilee Whitehurst said. "It can be a time where patterns of abuse escalate and where situations that might not have been lethal turn lethal."

Experts say the holidays can aggravate pre-existing issues from finances to family conflicts. The key is addressing them before they turn violent.

“We have lots of resources and are very eager to partner with anybody who feels unsafe in their relationship," Whitehurst said.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text START to 88788.

Resources for suicide prevention

Suicide prevention starts with recognizing the warning signs of suicide and taking them seriously. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text the lifeline at 741741 or chat online here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the United States.