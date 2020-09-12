4 women accused of attacking Target employee and stealing car in Easton

The victim told police she "felt compassion" for the females because it was cold outside and agreed to give them a ride.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are asking for help identifying four women who are accused of attacking a Target employee and stealing her car.

According to police, the victim finished her shift at the Target on Morse Crossing and was walking to her car when she was approached by four females on Dec. 4 around 11:15 p.m.

Police say the females told the victim they were stranded and asked her for a ride.

The victim told police she "felt compassion" for the women because it was cold outside and agreed to give them a ride.

The females got inside the victim's vehicle and attacked her before the victim could drive off.

The victim told police she was able to wrestle free, get out of her vehicle and called police.

The women drove off in the victim's vehicle, according to police

One of the females is described was described as being in her late teens or early 20s. She was wearing a red coat, had nose piercings and two words tattooed across her chest.