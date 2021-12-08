19-year-old accused of killing 2 men after meeting them on Grindr dies

Talent A'Christian Bradley died on Dec. 27, 2021. His cause of death has not been released.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old man accused of killing two men on the same day after meeting them on a dating app last year has died.

According to his obituary, Talent A'Christian Bradley, of Coschocton, died on Dec. 27, 2021. The cause of death has not been released.

According to a filing in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, the case was terminated on Jan. 4 because of his death.

Bradley was charged with two counts of murder for the 2021 deaths of 62-year-old Robert Goodrich and 63-year-old Randy Gwirtz.

Bradley was arrested by Westerville police at his home in August.

He confessed to killing Goodrich, according to police. Goodrich was stabbed to death at his Westerville home on May 26.

According to police, Bradley was also a suspect in the death of Gwirtz in Columbus on the same day.

Gwirtz was found dead on June 7 when police performed a well-being check at his home. While the official cause of death is still not known, police said it was similar to Goodrich’s.

According to the state prosecutor, Bradley told police his actions were in self-defense. However, the prosecutor believes the facts do not match up to the claim.

Bradley was held on a $2 million bond.