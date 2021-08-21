SWAT on scene of standoff after shots fired in Groveport neighborhood

Groveport Chief of Police Casey Adams said there were calls before 6 p.m. of shots reportedly fired in the 4800 block of Elmont Place.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Columbus SWAT is on the scene of a standoff with a wanted man in a Groveport neighborhood.

Groveport Chief of Police Casey Adams said there were calls before 6 p.m. of shots reportedly fired in the 4800 block of Elmont Place.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood told police she saw firearm casings and smoke around the home.

According to Adams, there were bullet holes coming out of the home and other houses in the immediate area were hit with bullets. No injuries have been reported.

Adams said no shots were fired between the officers and the man.