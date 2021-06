The incident happened on May 18 just before 6 a.m. at the Shell gas station located at 666 E. Hudson Ave.

The Columbus Division of Police is attempting to identify a group of suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint.

The incident happened on May 18 just before 6 a.m. at the Shell gas station located at 666 E. Hudson Ave.

Police say the victim was approached by the suspects who displayed handguns and took her purse.