Suspect wanted for allegedly killing Mansfield man arrested in Arizona

Michael Childress was booked into the Maricopa County Jail where he will wait to be extradited back to Ohio.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man who was wanted by the Mansfield Police Department for allegedly shooting and killing a man last week was arrested in Arizona on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force said Michael Childress, 29, and Kenneth Norris, 31, got into a verbal argument outside of a convenience store on West 4th Street on May 1.

During the argument, police said Childress pistol-whipped Norris and shot him in the head. Norris died from his injuries days later and a homicide warrant for Childress is forthcoming, according to the Task Force.

The police department and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force worked together to find Childress in Arizona. Childress was arrested in Phoenix.