Police: Suspected stolen vehicle crashes into east Columbus discount store

A suspected stolen vehicle crashed into a store on the city’s east side early Monday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a suspected stolen vehicle crashed into a store on the city’s east side early Monday morning.

Dispatchers received a call around 2:50 a.m. about a car crashing into Family Dollar, located at 2250 Courtright Road.

Arriving officers found a dark-colored Kia Optima that appeared to have driven through the front of the doors, leaving behind significant damage to the building.

Police say the driver left the scene before police arrived. Additional information surrounding the crash or the suspected vehicle theft was not immediately available.