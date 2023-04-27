Suspect in west Columbus burglary turned homicide arrested

Christopher Campos-Hernandez, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday and is charged with murder.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The suspect accused of killing a 24-year-old man and injuring a woman during a burglary call in west Columbus earlier this month has been arrested.

Christopher Campos-Hernandez, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday and is charged with murder. Columbus police initially charged him with aggravated murder and felonious assault at the time of the incident.

In the early morning hours of April 3, officers were called to the 5000 block of Belmore Drive, just west of Hilliard-Rome Road for a burglary in progress.

At the scene, police found Campos-Hernandez fighting with Jacob Stratton and the woman.

Officers were able to detain Campos-Hernandez. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries he sustained before police arrived.

Stratton was taken to Doctors Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:21 a.m. Police did not disclose what caused Stratton’s death.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries before being released.

During the investigation, a warrant was obtained for searching Campos-Hernandez’s home.

While searching, police found a third victim, 25-year-old Jesus Campos-Hernandez, who was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m.

Police confirmed that Jesus and Christopher were brothers. Detectives did not say how Jesus died and no one has been charged in his death at this time.