Man suspected in fatal stabbing of woman near Ohio State campus in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities charged a man suspected of fatally stabbing a 77-year-old woman near Ohio State University on Saturday.

The Columbus Division of Police identified 28-year-old Michael Brooks as the suspect in Emily Foster's death.

On Sept. 9, Columbus police officers were dispatched to a home on Iuka Avenue in the University District just before 3:56 p.m.

A neighbor called 911 saying she heard Foster on the phone asking for help, then the neighbor found Foster dead in her condo.

Police said Brooks is currently hospitalized in Georgia for injuries from an unrelated incident.

An arrest warrant for murder will be served once he is released from medical care. Police said he is being guarded by law enforcement at the hospital.

Friends of Foster described her as kind and smart.

"Very kind, very smart. Somebody who is a lovely person who cares about everybody else and doesn't care about herself. Love the neighborhood, in fact, she wrote a book about the neighborhood and the university district at large," said Curt Steiner.

Ohio State students said they were corned about the lack of communication from the school about what happened. The stabbing happened right after Ohio State's game with Youngstown State.

On Thursday, the university announced new safety measures to address crime near campus and they plan on working with the city of Columbus to increase off-campus police patrols during the school year.

