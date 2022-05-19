Suspect dies during standoff in Ross County

No law enforcement officers fired a weapon during the incident and the incident remains under investigation.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect died Thursday afternoon during a standoff in Ross County but his cause of death is still under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said the U.S. Marshals Service Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Westfall Road to serve a felony arrest warrant.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect armed with a shotgun inside a garage.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the garage and tried to talk to the wanted person out of the garage while waiting for additional assistance.

Negotiators talked with the suspect for several hours before deploying gas into the garage to try to get the suspect to come out.

The sheriff's office said once law enforcement entered the garage, they found the suspect dead.

No law enforcement officers fired a weapon during the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not said how the suspect died but the incident is under investigation by the Ross County Coroner's Office along with the sheriff's office.