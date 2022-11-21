Suspect charged with murder in southwest Columbus shooting from May

Officers found Jazmine Chester suffering from a gunshot wound on May 27 and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of another 19-year woman in southwest Columbus earlier this year.

Officers were called to a home in the 3600 block Briggs Road for a well-being check on May 27.

Arriving officers found Jazmine Chester suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police in South Euclid, which is about 10 miles east of Cleveland, arrested Nachyla Halton on unrelated charges.

Columbus detectives filed a murder charge against Halton, who is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County jail.

Chester's death marks the 50th homicide in the City of Columbus in 2022.