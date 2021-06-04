Suspect arrested in northeast Ohio following pursuit in RV

The suspect allegedly crashed the motor home into multiple cars and drove through at least two backyards before finally being stopped in Summit County.

A 24-year-old man is in custody following an eventful encounter with Summit County Sheriff's deputies Tuesday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect, identified as Randy Schiffbauer, trying to break into vehicles on Greensburg Road in Green around 10 a.m.

Just as a deputy arrived, Schiffbauer fled in a speeding RV that had doors open and a power cord dangling behind.

Authorities say he refused to stop the motor home despite officers using tire deflation devices. Schiffbauer struck multiple vehicles during the pursuit.

With the RV driving through at least two backyards on Briarwood Way, it eventually got stuck in the grass, and the driver attempted to run away on foot. County and state authorities were able to finally arrest him thereafter.

Schiffbauer is currently being held at the Summit County Jail.