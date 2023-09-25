Suspect in Double D's fatal shooting arrested in Florida

The U.S. Marshals Service said Joseph Bryan Howard was arrested in Florida on Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his sister and another woman near a pub in south Columbus nearly two weeks ago.

On the night of Sept. 13, Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the 1500 block of South High Street for a reported shooting near Double D's Pub.

Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court stated that 24-year-old Taya Mollette and 24-year-old Tavia Copley were involved in a fight outside the bar.

During the fight, court records say Howard, who police say is Mollette's brother, approached the women and fired a handgun, striking both of them and another person.

Both women died shortly after shooting. Police said the third shooting victim was critically injured, but survived.

According to the U.S. Marshals, The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team learned Howard left Ohio after the shooting and was in Florida. Authorities arrested Howard in Largo, which is about four miles south of Clearwater.

Howard was charged with murder, according to the Franklin County Municipal Court website.

