Police: Suspect arrested after threatening man, leading officers on chase across Weinland Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after Columbus police said he threatened a man a gun and then led SWAT officers on a chase across Weinland Park Monday morning.

Police said they received a call around 9 a.m. about a man with a gun who had threatened the caller.

The suspect was in a house on East 8th Avenue.

Police sent the SWAT team to the scene as the suspect was considered armed and dangerous and had multiple felony warrants.

When SWAT officers arrived, police said the suspect ame out and got into a car.

He then tried multiple times to injure SWAT officers, according to police.

At least one shot was fired by a SWAT officer but did not hit the suspect, police said.

Police said they could not release how the suspect tried to injure the officers as the investigation is now being handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The suspect then led officers on a chase, leading officers across Weinland Park where kids were playing. Police said a nearby daycare was placed on lockdown.

The suspect then forced his way into a home, police said.

SWAT was able to get the suspect out of the house safely. No one was hurt.

Police said the suspect is expected to be charged with multiple felonies in addition to the felony warrants for which he was already wanted.

The suspect has not been identified.