Records: Suspect arrested, accused of killing man found dead in west Columbus pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The suspect accused of killing a man who was found in a west Columbus pond last month has been found and arrested, according to Franklin County Jail records.

The Columbus Division of Police issued a warrant for the arrest of 46-year-old John Ferry after an investigation revealed that he was involved in an altercation with the victim, 51-year-old Robert Marsh III.

Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found Marsh dead in the water.

Detective Terry Kelley with the Columbus police said someone walking on the trail discovered the body and flagged down a law enforcement officer.

Ferry is accused of causing Marsh's injuries, resulting in his death. Records say he was arrested on Thursday after being charged with murder.

Ferry was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday and is being held on a $2 million bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 30 at 9 a.m.

Marsh's death is the 129th homicide in the city this year.