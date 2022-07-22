Suspect accused of killing man in driveway near Galloway arraigned, held on $2 million bond

Derek Hotelling, 31, was indicted on several charges on Wednesday, including murder, for the death of 39-year-old Joshua Moyer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The suspect accused of killing a man his driveway while trying to break into his wife's car near Galloway two months ago was arraigned on Friday.

Derek Hotelling, 31, was indicted on several charges on Wednesday, including murder, for the death of 39-year-old Joshua Moyer.

Court records say Moyer was leaving for work early on the morning of May 12 when he found Hotelling rummaging through his wife's car in the area of Parkglen Road and Baytree Drive.

Moyer confronted Hotelling and tried to detain him until officers could arrive, police said. A struggle ensued and court records say Hotelling shot Moyer.

Moyer was found by his wife and pronounced dead by medics about 20 minutes after the shooting. His death was the 53rd homicide in Columbus this year.