Surveillance video shows 4th of July shooting that injured 3 in Franklinton

Surveillance video from a Franklinton business shows what happened during a shooting on Sullivant Avenue and Brehl Avenue Sunday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Warning: The video above contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.



Business owners revealed surveillance video of a shooting in Franklinton that left three people injured Sunday night.

The shooting happened at Sullivant Avenue and Brehl Avenue. A man, who wishes to remain anonymous, lives feet away from where the shooting happened.

"It's sad, really, it's almost like an everyday thing really," the man said.

The shooting happened while the man was inside his home.

In the video released by the business owners, who also want to remain anonymous, someone in a white shirt walked across the street towards a group of people. The person in the white shirt gets behind the group and appears to start shooting.

Police said a 31-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman were both shot in the shoulder while a 71-year-old man was shot in the legs. All three are expected to survive their injuries.

“It just needs to stop, especially if you got like kids around the area. And just seeing them see that is just not cool," the man said.