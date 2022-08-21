Surveillance video appears to show moments before 19-year-old was killed near Westgate Park

Police said they were called to the 3000 block of Wicklow Road near Westgate Park.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parks are supposed to be places of peace, yet on Friday night, a fatal shooting happened near Westgate Park, where a 19-year-old man was killed.

10TV talked with a spokesperson from the Westgate Watch, the neighborhood watch group.

"I don't know any other way to put it than it's devastating that these people decide that this is the location that they want to pull out their guns and shoot at each other,” he said.

The spokesperson lives in the community and wanted to stay anonymous for safety reasons.

He and others work to keep the neighborhood as safe as possible.

Yet on Friday night, Columbus police say one man was killed in a shooting.

Police said they were called to the 3000 block of Wicklow Road near Westgate Park. They said other calls to police reported two vehicles involved in a chase and shots being fired between them.

10TV was given a surveillance video from the watch group. Police told us they are using the video in the investigation.

"If I had kids, I would quickly question, 'do I want my kids going to this rec center in this park,'” said the spokesperson.

Police said once they got there, they found the man shot inside a vehicle. He died at the scene.

Officials said there was a second person inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but that person was not hit by any gunfire.

Police have made no arrests in the case.

The group gathered the security video evidence and handed it over to detectives. "Our hope is to prosecute these shooters and these murderers,” said the spokesperson.