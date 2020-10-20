1 shot and killed in Hilltop

Police are still looking for the suspect.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was shot and killed on the west side of Columbus in the Hilltop area Tuesday morning.

Police said the person was shot in the chest during an argument at a gas station near Sullivant Avenue and South Highland Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The victim was then driven to the United Dairy Farmers location at Sullivant Avenue and Hague Avenue for help.

Officers responded to the UDF and medics took the victim to a local hospital where the person was pronounced dead.