Court docs: Columbus Wendy's manager allegedly fired gun at customer in drive-thru

A verbal argument between the customer and the manager happened just before the shot was fired.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The store manager at a Columbus Wendy's location is charged for felonious assault after allegedly firing a gun at a car in the drive-thru on Aug. 21.

Court documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court say Columbus police responded to the Wendy's on Renner Road after receiving a report of an employee firing a gun at a customer.

Officers interviewed a man who says he was in the drive-thru of the restaurant when he and two females got into a verbal argument with Ziggy Brown, the store manager, the court documents say.

As the man and two females drove away from the restaurant, Brown fired a single gunshot at their car. No one was hit by the gunshot.