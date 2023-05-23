Police: Driver crashes suspected stolen Hyundai into East Linden Elementary School playground

Police believe this is the same person that crashed a vehicle into Livingston Elementary School in the winter and caused damage to the building.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a driver suspected of crashing a stolen vehicle into a school playground Tuesday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., officers found a damaged vehicle at the playground at East Linden Elementary School on Brentnell Boulevard.

Columbus police told 10TV that they believe this incident is related to the Kia Boys — a group of teens who steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Additional information on the crash was not immediately available, but detectives hope to learn more after reviewing surveillance video.

Police also said that they believe this is the same person that crashed a vehicle into Livingston Elementary School in the winter and caused damage to the building.

The crash remains under investigation.