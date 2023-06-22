x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police arrest teen accused of crashing stolen Hyundai into Franklinton tech business

Police say the teenager stole a Hyundai Venue from a car shop and crashed into a tech store in the Franklinton neighborhood.
Credit: WBNS-TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A teenage boy was arrested after police said he drove a stolen vehicle into a business in the Franklinton neighborhood Wednesday night. 

Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert told 10TV that a Hyundai Venue was stolen from a body shop in the 1900 block of East Main Street

The teen drove the Hyundai through the front of Techcraze, located at 1477 West Broad Street. Albert said there was significant damage to the building. 

The juvenile was taken into custody and charges related to the incident are pending, according to Albert. 

The teen was then released into the custody of Franklin County Children Services.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Columbus homicide suspect arrested in Dayton after hourslong standoff with police

Before You Leave, Check This Out