Police: Suspect driving stolen Kia leads law enforcement on high-speed chase in Franklin, Delaware counties

SUNBURY, Ohio — Police are searching for a suspect accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase involving a vehicle that was stolen out of Columbus.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office told 10TV that the chase started in the city of Sunbury around 1:55 a.m. Sheriff Jeffery Balzer said the chase lasted approximately 20 miles and ended at Interstate 71 and 17th Avenue.

Officers had to disengage and were not able to stop the driver, according to Balzer.

An incident report from the Columbus Division of Police states that the vehicle, listed as a Kia Sorento, was stolen from a parking lot at a hotel on Orion Place in Polaris Saturday morning.