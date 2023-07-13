Police: Officer injured when suspect in stolen Hyundai rams into Hilliard police cruisers

Police said multiple officers blocked the Hyundai with their cruisers and the driver attempted to get away by ramming into the police vehicles.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people inside a stolen vehicle were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after crashing into police cruisers and another parked vehicle in a Target parking lot in Hilliard, police said.

Hilliard officers were attempting to pull over the suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Target located on Trueman Boulevard.

Police said multiple officers blocked the Hyundai with their cruisers and the driver attempted to get away by ramming into the police vehicles. Another vehicle in the parking lot was also struck.

One officer suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to Hilliard Police Chief Mike Woods.

Police said the Hyundai was reported stolen from Columbus. Chief Woods told 10TV that officers said it looked like the suspects tried to repaint the car to hide the original color.

Two people were taken into custody after the incident, a man who police said was driving the stolen Hyundai and a female passenger whose age was not disclosed. Police said the female was wanted on multiple felony warrants.