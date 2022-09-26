State troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in northwest Ohio

The driver, 32-year-old LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton, of Florida, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 33 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.

State troopers stopped a Dodge Ram cargo van with a Texas license plate for not using a turn signal on Interstate 75 in Wood County.

OSHP said troopers noticed signs of possible criminal activity and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the van. Troopers found the cocaine, which OSHP said is worth about $1,073,000.

The driver, 32-year-old LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton, of Florida, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail.