State troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in northwest Ohio

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 33 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.
State troopers stopped a Dodge Ram cargo van with a Texas license plate for not using a turn signal on Interstate 75 in Wood County.
OSHP said troopers noticed signs of possible criminal activity and a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the van. Troopers found the cocaine, which OSHP said is worth about $1,073,000.
The driver, 32-year-old LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton, of Florida, was arrested and taken to the Wood County Jail.
OSHP said Hamilton has been charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both of which are first-degree felonies. She faces up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.