Double stabbing at bar near Ohio State's campus leave 2 in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating an incident where two people were stabbed at a bar near the campus of Ohio State Friday night.

According to police, there was a fight reported at a bar near the intersection of North High Street and East 13th Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Two victims transported to area hospitals in critical condition. — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) August 22, 2020

Two adults were stabbed in the fight. One was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and the other was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the fight.