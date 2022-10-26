x
2 residents injured in stabbing at Powell assisted living facility

The injured residents were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
Credit: WBNS/Lindsey Mills

POWELL, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that injured two people at an assisted living facility in Powell.

Deputies were called to Abbington of Powell Assisted Living  on Bradford Court around 8 a.m. Wednesday after one resident stabbed two other residents.

The injured residents were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is in custody and there is no active threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

