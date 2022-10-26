2 residents injured in stabbing at Powell assisted living facility

POWELL, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that injured two people at an assisted living facility in Powell.
Deputies were called to Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Bradford Court around 8 a.m. Wednesday after one resident stabbed two other residents.
The injured residents were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect is in custody and there is no active threat to the public.
This is a developing story and will be updated.