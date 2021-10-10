Police: Shooting in busy Minnesota bar kills 1, injures at least 14

Police said while the investigation is in its early stages, they believe multiple shooters were involved.

ST PAUL, Minn. — An early Sunday morning shooting in a busy St. Paul bar left a young woman dead and at least 14 people injured.

Multiple 911 callers alerted police to the shooting, the St. Paul Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the bar, located on the 200 block of West Seventh Street at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

They found a "chaotic" scene with 15 people who had been shot. One of them, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead. Her identity and cause of death will be released at a later date after an autopsy.

Police said 14 other people were taken to local hospitals, and all are expected to survive.

Based on preliminary information, investigators believe there were several shooters. No motive has been determined.

“In an instant, (the people in the bar) found themselves caught in a hellish situation," St. Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell said in the release. "I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won’t stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable.”

This was the 32nd homicide of the year in St. Paul.