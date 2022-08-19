St. Louis man acquitted of murder 4 years ago, now charged with killing ex-girlfriend

David Harvey, 71, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Carolyn Jenkins and dumping her body in a wooded area.

ST. LOUIS — On Friday, prosecutors charged 71-year-old David Harvey with first-degree murder, burglary, abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Harvey's accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 63-year-old Carolyn Jenkins, and dumping her body in a wooded area in the Jeff Vander-Lou neighborhood near Franklin and Delmar.

"We were just cordial to each other," said Jenkins' neighbor Sarah Hayes. "You know we'd see each other getting on the elevator. We'd always speaking and say hi how are you? Have a great day, that kind of stuff."

Hayes described Jenkins as friendly and kind.

"It's upsetting to know that that happened in the building where I live. It's a very uncomfortable feeling. I'm now ready to move," said Hayes.

According to a probable cause statement, on Aug. 11 police went to Carolyn Jenkins' third-floor apartment on Franklin Avenue for a "wellness check."

Officers went inside and found the unit "in disarray with blood on the floor."

However, they did not immediately find Jenkins.

"I saw the police when I came down. They were here. Five cars," said Hayes.

Court documents reveal police reviewed surveillance video from the apartment building.

They say it showed Harvey follow Jenkins to her apartment and "rush inside behind her before closing the door."

Minutes later, Harvey could be seen leaving the unit.

Investigators say Harvey later returned to Jenkins' apartment with another person.

Police say the pair then "wheeled her body outside using a dolly."

On Wednesday, officers found Jenkins' body dumped in a wooded area a few yards from her apartment building.

Neighbors tell 5 On Your Side on Thursday St. Louis police took a man into custody as he was walking back to the Franklin Avenue apartment building.

That man was David Harvey.

Harvey and Jenkins were also next-door neighbors.

"I knew both of them. There's just a lot of shock around our apartment building now. I feel for her family," said another neighbor.

"My sympathies, my deepest condolences to her family. No one should have to die like that," said Hayes.

In 2018, a jury acquitted then 64-year-old David Harvey in the shooting death of a pregnant woman.

India Blake was found shot to death in an alley on Emma Avenue in north St. Louis in September of 2015.

Police said Harvey shot her after an argument and that they found a gun on him when they arrested him. But it did not match the bullet that killed India Blake.