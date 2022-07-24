x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 3 hurt in southeast Columbus shooting

Police said officers were called to both Brandy Drive and Laraine Court for a report of a shooting around 6:45 p.m.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were shot in southeast Columbus on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to both Brandy Drive and Laraine Court for a report of a shooting around 6:45 p.m.

Police dispatchers said officers found one person on Brandy Drive who claimed to have been injured in a drive-by shooting.  A second person was found shot nearby on Laraine Court.

Medics also took a third person to the hospital. Police described the condition of all three people as stable.

Additional information was not immediately available.

_____

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Police: Woman arrested after crashing stolen vehicle into Nationwide Children's Hospital