Police: 3 hurt in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were shot in southeast Columbus on Sunday.

Police said officers were called to both Brandy Drive and Laraine Court for a report of a shooting around 6:45 p.m.

Police dispatchers said officers found one person on Brandy Drive who claimed to have been injured in a drive-by shooting. A second person was found shot nearby on Laraine Court.

Medics also took a third person to the hospital. Police described the condition of all three people as stable.

Additional information was not immediately available.