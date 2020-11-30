Man dies after being shot, crashing vehicle in south Columbus

Medics responded to a call about a man who crashed into a telephone pole on Southard Drive, just west of Parsons Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man died after he was shot and crashed his vehicle in south Columbus on Saturday.

Medics responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. about a man who crashed into a telephone pole on Southard Drive, just west of Parsons Avenue.

The 911 caller said the man was slumped over the steering wheel.

Medics took the man, 59-year-old Mohammad Shalash, to Grant Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The Franklin County Coroner's Office ruled Shalash's death is a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers 614-461-8477.