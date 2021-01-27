Columbus police asking for help identifying person of interest in robbery, home invasion

The Columbus Division of Police is in need of help identify a person of interest in a home invasion in the South Linden area last week.

According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of East 18th Avenue on January 20 around 7 p.m. on the report of a robbery.

Police say a suspect entered the residence, brandished a handgun and demanded valuables.

The suspect held the residents at gunpoint, demanding they undress and lie on the floor. One victim was shot by the suspect and another was beaten.

The victim who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he underwent surgery and survived the attack.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a person of interest.

He is described as Black, mid to late 30s, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 to 210 pounds. They were wearing a winter jacket with a fur hood, brown toboggan cap and a gray sweatshirt.