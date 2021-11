The Columbus Division of Police responded to the area of Reinhard Avenue and S. 18th Street around 12:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a reported shooting on the city's south side Friday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. A dispatcher described the victim's condition as "very critical."