City leaders announce new safety measures for Short North

The Columbus Division of Police investigated two shootings in the area in the past two weeks. One of them left a 21-year-old man dead and another injured ten people.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other leaders are announcing new safety measures on Thursday to address the recent violence in the Short North Arts District.

The Columbus Division of Police investigated two shootings in the area in the past two weeks. One of them left a 21-year-old man dead and another injured ten people.

The violent crime has renewed calls from city leaders and community members to reduce gun violence in Columbus.

City Council President Shannon Hardin, Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, City Attorney Zach Klein, Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Short North Alliance Executive Director Betsy Pandora will be in attendance.

You can watch the press briefing at 11 a.m. in the video player below.

The press briefing comes days after Columbus City Council voted to give $500,000 to two organizations in hopes of curbing violence in the area.

The $500,000 will go to the Short North Alliance and Capital Crossroads Special Improvement District to use toward safety and security. The groups received the same funding last year and used it toward safety initiatives and special duty officers to patrol the area.

On Tuesday, Ginther announced that $20.1 million in city funding will go toward summer programming for children and teenagers.

The programs are focused on violence prevention, training and employment opportunities and academic enrichment. They are designed to help keep young people from being involved in crimes, keep them engaged and learn and build upon new skills.