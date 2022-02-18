Shoppers react after woman followed, attacked in Grove City parking lot

The attack happened in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road on Thursday.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Grove City Division of Police is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of following a woman to her car and attacking her.

Investigators say it began Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road when a suspect got into the passenger side of the victim's car and implied he had a gun. The suspect is accused of assaulting the woman and restraining her in the car.

Police say a bystander confronted the suspect, and the victim fought him off. He drove away in a white vehicle with a black hood.

Those who shop in the area called the incident shocking.

"It's scary, because, you know, it's Grove City, so you don't expect a lot of things like that to happen out here," said Vivian Long.

She's not alone. Another woman said the assault is concerning for several reasons.

"For one, because I'm living by myself. And for two, by coming to the store. Even if it's in daylight by yourself now you have to be worried," said Cheryl Foit.

Police said the victim was able to escape because she fought the suspect off. If you find yourself in a similar situation, they say get away as fast as you can.

"If heaven forbid, you're in a bad situation, don't give up. Fight through it. She [the victim] did and she was able to escape," said Lt. Jason Stern with the Grove City Division of Police. "First, watch for people that are watching you, and watch for people following you around inside the store and outside the store," he said.