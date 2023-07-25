1 critically injured after shooting at Wedgewood Village Apartments

Police said the shooting happened inside an apartment unit, but details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured after they were reportedly shot at an apartment complex near the Hilltop neighborhood in Columbus Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to Wedgewood Village Apartments on Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 a.m.

The shooting victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the shooting happened inside an apartment unit, but details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available.