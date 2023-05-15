Police: Man seriously hurt after being shot in stomach near University District

Detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery, but additional information was not available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is seriously hurt after he was reportedly shot near the University District early Monday morning, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1800 block of North 4th Street for a report of shots fired in the area.

Police said the man was shot in the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide information on a possible suspect. Detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery, but additional information was not available.