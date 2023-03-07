Police: Woman shot in face during altercation at east Columbus gas station

Police say a fight started on the lot of the Sunoco Gas Station in the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was critically injured after she was shot at a gas station in east Columbus Sunday night.

The Columbus Division of Police says a fight started on the lot of the Sunoco Gas Station in the area of East Livingston Avenue and South Hamilton Road around 10:50 p.m.

Police say a man pulled out a weapon and shot the woman in the face. The gunman got into a white Ford Fusion and left the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.