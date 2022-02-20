x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 2 hurt after shooting in northeast Columbus

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Artane Place near Joyce Avenue via a ShotSpotter alert.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are hurt after a reported shooting in the northeast Columbus area Sunday afternoon. 

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Artane Place near Joyce Avenue via a ShotSpotter alert.

A Columbus police dispatcher said two people with gunshot wounds were dropped off at Ohio State East Hospital after 3:45 p.m.

One person is in critical condition and the condition of the other victim is described as stable. 

Police did not provide further information on a possible suspect or what led to the shooting. 

Stay with 10TV and 10TV.com for more updates.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

In Other News

Community activist calls for end to violence after deadly Columbus Roosters shooting