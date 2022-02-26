21-year-old man injured in north Columbus shooting

The man was driven to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is recovering after he was injured in a shooting in northeast Columbus.

According to police, the shooting happened Saturday just before 1 a.m. in the area of Polaris Parkway and Lyra Drive.

A group of people, ages 21, 19, 16 and 15, was at the Star Lanes Polaris located at 8655 Lyra Drive.

Someone from the group was arguing with a man who was inside a white Infiniti SUV, according to police.

The group then left inside another vehicle. As the group was turning west onto Polaris Parkway from Lyra Drive, the Infiniti SUV drove past and stopped on Polaris Parkway. A man inside the SUV opened the door and fired several gunshots at the group's vehicle.

Police report the 21-year-old was hit twice.

