Two people were dropped off at Grant Medical Center before police arrived on scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the east side of Columbus Friday night.

Police were called to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Berkeley Road near Pepper's Wings and Fish around 9:00 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Two people were dropped off at Grant Medical Center before police arrived on scene. They are both in stable condition.