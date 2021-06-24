Sheriff's Office: Washington Court House man arrested after crash; may be connected to homicide

Kyle Wilson was arrested early Thursday morning after a crash in Washington Court House.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — A man in Washington Court House was arrested early Thursday morning after the Fayette County Sheriff's Office found suspected narcotics and a weapon inside a crashed vehicle.

The sheriff's office received a call around 4:30 a.m. about an erratic vehicle driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of State Route 35.

When deputies checked the area, they discovered a vehicle had been involved in a crash.

Deputies found 28-year-old Kyle W. Wilson with a firearm, suspected narcotics and cash, according to the sheriff's office. Another person in the vehicle fled the scene.

Wilson was charged with Possession of a Weapon Under Disability and is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail.

After the arrest, officers served search warrants at two Washington Court House homes. The warrants were a result of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking by sheriff detectives and the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force.

Around 1 p.m., officers served a search warrant at a home on Roxanna Mann and East Paint Drive in Washington Court House where at least one person was detained. The search uncovered suspected narcotics, a weapon and cash, according to the sheriff's office.

At 1:35 p.m., officers served another search warrant at the home of Kyle and Justin Wilson in the 400 block of Broad Street where officers seized evidence, including drug paraphernalia items.

The sheriff's office said investigative leads revealed that people reportedly associated with the narcotics investigation were possibly connected to an early morning homicide being investigated by Washington Court House police and the early morning crash on U.S. 35.