Sheriff: Vinton County man tried to meet with undercover cop posing as teen girl

Jason Dummitt, 42, has been charged with importuning, which is a fifth-degree felony.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A Vinton County man was taken into custody and charged for attempting to meet and have sex with what he thought was a teenage girl, according to the Athens County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said 42-year-old Jason Dummitt, of Wilkesville, initiated contact with a detective through social media.

The detective told Dummitt he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl, but the sheriff's office said Dummitt continued to speak with the undercover detective for three weeks.

The conversations started to become sexual, including Dummitt asking for nude pictures of the girl, descriptions of sexual conduct and extensive planning by Dummitt to arrange a private meeting with her, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Dummitt was made aware of the girl's age several times and showed understanding of that by asking her about school, her parent's rules and repeatedly reminding her to not tell anyone about their relationship or else he could get in trouble.

On Wednesday, Dummitt made arrangements to meet with the girl for what the sheriff's office said was clearly to be a "sexual encounter."

Upon arrival, Dummitt was taken into custody by the sheriff's office. He is charged with importuning, which is a fifth-degree felony.

“I encourage parents and caregivers to be always vigilant regarding the internet usage of their children, as this is a frequent method for predators to seek new victims," said Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith