Sheriff: Woman robbed, killed elderly couple at their Franklin County home.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Kelly Vokas knew the couple.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A couple was robbed and murdered inside their home on Sunday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 200 block of Carilla Lane in Prairie Township around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

John Blanc, 77, was found stabbed and Susan Castor, 75, was found strangled, Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.

The couple was pronounced dead in the home.

Deputies then arrested 40-year-old Kelly Vokas at the scene.

The sheriff's office said Vokas knew the couple and went to the home to rob them.

Court records show Vokas lived on the same street as the couple.

Vokas is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.