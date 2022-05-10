Sheriff: Morgan County man pleads guilty to multiple counts of unlawful sexual conduct

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Brian O'Neil pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Brian O'Neil, of Nashport, pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on May 4 in Morgan County Common Pleas Court. The sheriff's office also said O'Neil pleaded guilty to an amended charge of importuning, which was reduced from an initial charge of human trafficking.

On Nov. 15, 2021, the Morgan County Grand Jury heard testimony from detectives with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force concerning an investigation into O'Neil. He was arrested on Nov. 16.

An indictment stated that O'Neil, who was 37 at the time, participated in sexual activity with a 14-year-old in one incident and a 15-year-old in another incident.

O'Neil is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2.

The state is expected to recommend three years on each charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor to be served consecutively and 12 months on the importuning charge to be served concurrently, according to court documents.