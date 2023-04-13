Sheriff: Man wanted on child pornography charges dies by suicide during SWAT standoff in Fairfield County

Brandon Demaree was wanted in connection to a Franklin County arrest warrant on four felony counts of pandering obscenity of a minor, Sheriff Lape said.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County man who was wanted on multiple child pornography charges died by suicide during a standoff with SWAT deputies earlier this week.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said the standoff happened while the deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant in the 7400 block of Basil Western Road in Violet Township on Tuesday.

Lape said 30-year-old Brandon Demaree died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before deputies entered his home.