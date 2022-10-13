Muskingum County man arrested for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl he met through Facebook

Michael Nethers, 61, is charged with rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor and four counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A Muskingum County man was arrested Thursday after being suspected of raping a 12-year-old girl he met through Facebook, according to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said the Portsmouth Police Department first took a report on Oct. 10 that the girl had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone.

Adena Pike Medical Center then notified the sheriff's office saying a girl was there for treatment.

Investigators said they determined the girl met 61-year-old Michael Nethers through Facebook in October 2021 and he sent the girl naked photos of himself and videos of him doing sexual acts.

Sheriff Thoroughman said Nethers traveled from Muskingum County to Scioto County with the purpose to have sexual conduct with the girl.

Nethers was arrested in Muskingum County on Oct. 12 without incident.

Nethers is charged with a first-degree felony count of rape, a second-degree felony count of pandering obscenity involving and four misdemeanor counts disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Thoroughman said Nethers was arraigned in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday and is being held at the Scioto County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Thoroughman said the ongoing investigation could result in more charges. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.