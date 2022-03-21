Sheriff: Young girl, father dead in Hardin County murder-suicide

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on March 17.

Hardin County, Ohio — The deaths of a young girl and her father last week in Hardin County have been ruled a murder-suicide, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities initially believed 8-year-old Elliot Nabarette and Alcario Nabarette died as the result of a crash Thursday in Liberty Township.

The sheriff's office received a call at 5:38 p.m. about a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames in a field off County Road 75 at County Road 30.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, responders were not able to open the vehicle due to the intensity of the fire.

Once the fire was put out, crews found the young girl and her father inside the vehicle.

After an investigation from the sheriff's office, the Hardin County Coroner's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the incident was determined as a murder-suicide.